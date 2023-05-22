3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers will be looking for new recruits this summer and the free agent market can be a shrewd way for them to bolster their ranks.

Bolton Wanderers missed out on promotion after being beaten by Barnsley in the play-offs, so while those at the club will be disappointed, their hunger to make a return to Championship football will only have grown in the heartbreak.

There are some key areas in the squad that need bolstering and with some solid free agent options available, we put forward three out of contract Premier League players who could be realistic signings for Wanderers…

Nathan Bishop – Manchester United

With James Trafford’s loan coming to an end, Bolton Wanderers will need a new goalkeeper. That’s where Bishop could come in as he prepares for a likely exit from Manchester United. The 23-year-old has EFL experience from a previous spell with Southend United and a loan stint with Mansfield Town.

He could be a permanent option in between the sticks for the Trotters and could hold down the starting spot for the long-term given his age.

Luke Matheson – Wolves

Another area that will need adding to his right wing-back. It won’t be an easy task replacing player of the season candidate Conor Bradley when he returns to Liverpool but if he leaves Wolves when his deal expires, ex-Rochdale prodigy Matheson could be an eye-catching addition.

He made an impressive breakthrough with the Dale before heading to Molineux but chances have eluded him in the top-flight. A move back down the EFL could be ideal and Bolton could be a great place for him to find regular minutes on the right.

Brad Young – Aston Villa

Last but not least, Wanderers’ striking department could do with future-proofing. Behind Dion Charles, none of Evatt’s strikers have been prolific so bringing in a goalscoring starlet like Young could be ideal.

His loan spells in senior football haven’t been particularly fruitful but with careful development, Young could be a real danger. He’s got the speed and physical attributes to perform at a first-team level and if he can find a way to make his goalscoring success in youth football translate into the senior game, the out of contract 20-year-old could be perfect for Bolton.