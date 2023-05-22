3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for Birmingham City

Birmingham City achieved a commendable 17th place finish in the Championship this season.

But as they enter their 13th successive season in the second tier, Blues fans will surely be eager to see some actual progression made.

They have a new investor in Tom Wagner and so there’s new hope of Birmingham City being a bit more active in this summer’s transfer window.

But expect the club to utilise the loan market and the free agent market too, and with that in mind, here’s three Premier League free agents who could be realistic summer signings for Birmingham City…

Nathaniel Clyne

Crystal Palace and former Liverpool right-back Clyne sees his contract expire at the end of next month. The 33-year-old will become one of the more experienced names on the free agent market and he’ll surely have suitors near the bottom end of the Premier League and possibly in the Championship too.

His wages could be an obstacle for Blues to overcome, but John Eustace will need a new right-back if Maxime Colin leaves this summer, and there’ll be few available options with more experience and credibility than Clyne.

Jack Colback

Nottingham Forest confirmed over the weekend that Jack Colback will be leaving as a free agent this summer.

The 33-year-old former Newcastle United and Sunderland man played a key role in the club’s promotion from the Championship last season, featuring 41 times and scoring four goals.

He’s capable of playing in a variety of roles across defence and midfield, but he’s best known for being a hard-hitting defensive-minded midfielder – he could be a perfect replacement for Krystian Bielik as he returns to Derby County.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Lyle Taylor

Another Forest player leaving this summer is Taylor. The Montserrat striker spent time on loan with Blues in the second half of last season where he netted five goals in 14 league outings for Birmingham City.

With Troy Deeney facing an uncertain future at St Andrew’s, bringing Taylor in on a free transfer could be a shrewd bit of business for Eustace, whose striking options are looking pretty limited going into the 2023/24 campaign.