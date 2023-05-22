3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic signings for Derby County

Derby County fell short in their fight for the play-offs but it will be hoped that strong summer transfer window can set them up for a promotion push next season.

The Rams made good use of the free transfer market to rebuild their ranks last summer and looking to the coming months, there are key areas that Paul Warne will be keen to bolster before the 2023/24 campaign.

Derby County will find free agent transfers useful once again so here, we put forward three out of contract Premier League players who could be realistic targets for the Rams…

Haydon Roberts – Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberts is a player Derby County fans will be more than familiar with from his time on loan at Pride Park this season. He developed well as the season progressed and given the multiple defensive departures, bringing in a familiar face like Roberts could be ideal.

The Rams already have a relationship built with the defender and that could aid them in the pursuit of a permanent deal if they wish to chase one.

Romaine Mundle – Tottenham Hotspur

Of the young, out of contract attackers at Premier League clubs, 20-year-old Mundle might be the most eye-catching there is. His deal with Spurs is up this summer and after seven goals and five assists in 24 PL2 games, he shouldn’t be short of suitors.

He could develop brilliantly if given enough game time and would be a valuable option out wide as Derby loan men Tony Springett and Lewis Dobbin return to their parent clubs.

Connor McAvoy – Fulham

Last but not least is another option at the back, this time in the form of Scottish centre-back McAvoy. The 21-year-old has thrived at youth level with Fulham and made a promising start to life on loan with Patrick Thistle before injury brought an early end to his season.

McAvoy looks ready for regular senior action and could be a great long-term addition to Paul Warne’s defensive department.