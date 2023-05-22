3 experienced centre-backs Blackburn Rovers should consider as transfer aim emerges

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bolster their ranks with some fresh faces this summer and some of their key aims have already emerged.

Blackburn Rovers will be losing Daniel Ayala when his contract expires and amid his exit, it has emerged that they want to sign a new centre-back and to replace the experience of the outgoing Spaniard.

They can be smart here by killing to birds with one stone and signing an experienced centre-back. With that in mind, we put forward three players who would be options worth considering…

Shane Duffy – Fulham

Like all the options put forward here, Duffy is out of contract at the end of the season and certainly fits the profile of an experienced centre-back.

The 31-year-old spent two years on the books at Ewood Park from 2014 to 2016 and has since been a regular in the Premier League. He’s got pedigree in both the Premier League and the Championship and his towering aerial presence and leadership can make him a valuable figure with Rovers.

Paul Dummett – Newcastle United

Dummett can play comfortably as either a left-back or centre-back and as he approaches the end of his contract, it could be that he’s let go to make way for new faces on Tyneside. He’s still a popular figure in the north east and could yet prove useful as a homegrown player but if let go, he’d be a strong addition for Rovers.

The Welshman has spent his entire career with Newcastle United, playing 205 times along the way.

Liam Moore – Reading

Jamaican defender Moore will be leaving Reading when his contract expires this summer and his vast experience at Championship level could add valuable depth and pedigree to their backline.

The 30-year-old has 284 second-tier appearances to his name and would be strong cover and competition for first-choice pair Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter, though it would be interesting to see if he would be willing to join a club where regular game time isn’t necessarily a guarantee.