Update emerges on striker’s future at League One club amid Lincoln City interest

Morecambe bidder Sarbjot Johal is still hopeful of holding onto Cole Stockton despite the fact his release was confirmed earlier this week, as per Alan Nixon.

Lincoln City are reportedly looking to sign Stockton this summer as his contract with Morecambe comes to an end.

After an electric 2021/22 campaign, it was a fairly quiet 2022/23 for the Shrimps talisman. He burst into life in the latter stages of the season in a bid to drag Derek Adams’ side to safety though, managing seven goals in his last four games including three consecutive braces.

It has put Stockton back on the radar and earlier this month, it was confirmed that he would be leaving Morecambe when his deal expires.

Now though, new claims have emerged over Stockton’s future at Morecambe. Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Sarbjot Johal – who is currently trying to buy the relegated side – is hopeful of talking the 29-year-old striker into staying with the club.

It emerged earlier this year that Johal was in the process of buying the club but as of yet, the bidder’s deal has not been wrapped up.

Heading for free agency…

As it stands, Stockton will be a free agent when his Morecambe deal runs out. It would be interesting to see if Johal could persuade him to stay but even then, his takeover is still subject to completion.

The striker has shown he’s capable of being a real talisman so you have to fancy him to stay in the third-tier. He’d be a real force in League Two if he could be swayed into remaining with the Shrimps, but League One sides like Lincoln City should be more attractive options.

After netting 23 goals in 44 League One games during the 2021/22 season, Stockton will be keen to get back to those heights again in the future.