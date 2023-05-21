Swansea City consider out-of-work 49-year-old as Russell Martin prepares to take Southampton job

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is expected to become Southampton manager early next week and Nathan Jones is an early contender to replace him, as per the Daily Mail.

Swansea City look set to lose Martin this summer after reports said earlier this week that Southampton are set to appoint him as their new manager. The Saints are heading for the Championship after a dismal season in the Premier League and hope Martin can lead them back to the top-flight.

It will leave the Swans managerless heading into an important summer transfer window but now, claims of a potential replacement have emerged from the Daily Mail.

Not only do they say that Martin is expected to see his Southampton move sealed early next week, but former Luton Town and Saints boss Nathan Jones is an early contender to replace him with Swansea City.

The 49-year-old Welshman is out of work following a dismal 14-game spell in charge at St. Mary’s.

An unlikely appointment?

While Jones is a highly-regarded manager at Championship level for the work he has done with Luton Town, it seems unlikely that he heads to Swansea City purely for the fact that he was a boyhood Cardiff City fan. His passionate celebrations after defeating the Swans as Luton boss showed just how much that link still means to him, so it would really raise eyebrows if he took charge of the club.

That said, he’s worked well under shrewd budgets before and should be out for redemption after a dismal time at Southampton.

As Martin prepares to head for pastures new, it will be interesting to see just how becomes the new boss at the Swansea.com Stadium.