Sheffield United, Burnley and Everton among sides to speak with out of contract forward

Sheffield United, Burnley and Everton are all said to have held talks with Rangers forward Ryan Kent in recent weeks, as per TEAMtalk.

Sheffield United and Burnley are heading for Premier League football and Everton will be hoping to remain in the top-flight alongside them as they battle to stave off relegation over the final weeks of the season.

Now, it seems all three could be set to do battle in the transfer market too. TEAMtalk reports that the Blades, the Clarets and the Toffees have all held talks with Rangers’ out of contract winger Kent in the last few weeks.

Ex-Liverpool youngster Kent will not be signing a new deal at Ibrox, ending his time with the club after 33 goals and 57 assists in 218 games. He initially joined on loan in 2018 before returning on a permanent basis in 2019 and since then, he’s been one of the Scottish Premiership’s standout players.

Pastures new await the 26-year-old now though and Sheffield United, Burnley, Everton and Bournemouth are all Premier League options. Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also keen.

Top-flight ready…

In the cases of Sheffield United and Burnley especially, they’ll be determined to add Premier League ready players to their ranks this summer. Kent looks as though he’ll fit that category having impressed in Scotland and at 26, he’s still got plenty of time ahead of him to reach new heights.

The strong competition for his signature will present obstacles in the pursuit of his services but with talks taking place in recent weeks, both clubs seem to be in decent positions having touched base before his deal officially ends.

Kent will be a shrewd addition on a free transfer but it remains to be seen just where he ends up given the array of options he has.