Reporter reveals potential Sunderland departures as club brace for star player bids

Sunderland are bracing for interest in their star players and could end up selling ‘a couple’, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sunderland enjoyed a strong first season back in Championship football and while they fell short in their play-off tie with Luton Town, those at the Stadium of Light should be pleased with how the campaign went.

Numerous star performers proved they’ve got what it takes to impress in the second-tier and ahead of the summer transfer window, rumours have already been circulating over interest.

Jack Clarke has been linked with a Premier League move while reports earlier this year claimed Anthony Patterson also has his admirers.

Now, The Sun reporter Nixon has said on Patreon that the Black Cats are bracing for bids for their star players. They could end up cashing in on ‘a couple’ too, though time will tell just who heads for pastures new in the coming months.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Bids incoming…

Sunderland’s recruitment process and philosophy means that interest in star men is inevitable. The Black Cats have really focused on signing and developing young players in recent times and after such a successful return to the Championship, it isn’t a surprise that some of the standouts are set to be subject to bids.

It will be down to Sunderland to decide what to do when the offers come in though. Losing players will be blows but the fees landed will allow them to repeat the process and bring in new young talents for developing.

The summer window is yet to begin and as time goes on, it seems likely that only more interest will emerge in the club’s star men.