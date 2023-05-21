League One club enter chase for departing Portsmouth man

Portsmouth attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs is also wanted by Burton Albion, according to The News.

Portsmouth confirmed earlier this month that 31-year-old Jacobs will be among those to leave the club this summer. His contract at Fratton Park expires at the end of the season and after an amicable exit, he’ll be looking to find regular minutes elsewhere.

Manager John Mousinho acknowledged a move closer to home could appeal to Jacobs, hence interest from former club Northampton Town. Now though, another League One side is said to be showing interest in the attacking midfielder.

A new report from The News says that Burton Albion have now joined the race for the Rothwell-born ace.

He finished this season with five goals and five assists to his name in 39 outings and while he doesn’t figure in Pompey’s plans moving forward, his creativity could make him a valuable addition this summer. Jacobs can play as a left-winger or attacking midfielder and managed 13 goals and 15 assists in 93 games during his time with Portsmouth.

Burton interest brewing…

It remains to be seen whether or not their interest develops into anything serious, but Jacobs could be a welcome addition at the Pirelli Stadium. He’s a creative and goalscoring threat from either the left-wing or attacking midfielder and with a number of departures pending, Jacobs would be filling a vacant gap in Dino Maamria’s squad.

Charlie Kirk’s loan is ending while Jonny Smith will be moving on at the end of his deal. It is hoped that Mustapha Carayol and Jakub Niemczyk will stay, but even if they do, further options will be needed.

Jacobs is a strong target as a free agent-to-be but competition from former club Northampton Town could make a deal hard to strike. He started his career with the Cobblers, totalling 15 goals and 22 assists in 100 outings before heading to Derby County.