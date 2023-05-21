Blackburn Rovers’ shock interest in Championship boss revealed as Feyenoord eye Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers have had Swansea City boss Russell Martin ‘ear-marked’ as a potential replacement for Jon Dahl Tomasson, The Sun has said.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson has been drawing admiring glances after a strong first season in English football. He was unable to deliver play-off football at Ewood Park but the progress shown has caught the eye, with Feyenoord and Leicester City among those linked.

Now, a new report from The Sun has said Rovers are now bracing for an approach from the Eredivisie side.

The job at Feyenoord may well become available given Tottenham Hotspur’s persisting interest in Arne Slot and the report says the prospect of managing a team ‘close to his heart’ may well prove ‘hard to resist’.

Intriguingly though, The Sun later adds that Swansea City’s sought-after boss Russell Martin had been kept in mind as a potential replacement for Tomasson if he moves on. That option looks out of the question now though as Martin nears a move to relegated Southampton.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Succession planning at Ewood Park…

Blackburn Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton only recent spoke about the importance of having potential replacements lined up amid interest in Tomasson’s services. While that can be perceived of concern over the manager’s future, it is a necessity to ensure that possible candidates are already in mind in the event the boss heads for pastures new.

That is especially the case when you impress like Tomasson has in his first season as Blackburn Rovers boss.

Martin certainly would’ve been an eye-catching replacement for the Dane if he does head elsewhere. However, he looks bound for Southampton following their relegation to the Championship, so Rovers will have to make sure they’ve got plenty of other options lined up if the worst happens and Tomasson is tempted away.