Blackburn Rovers enter battle for Everton ace as key factor emerges in potential summer move

Blackburn Rovers have joined the race for Everton striker Tom Cannon but if the Toffees are relegated he will be kept by Sean Dyche, as reported by Alan Nixon.

Everton striker Cannon has been a huge hit in the Championship over the second half of the season.

He experienced a fairly slow start to life in front of goal with Preston North End but he well and truly found his feet at Deepdale, managing eight goals and an assist in 21 games for the Lilywhites. It made for a thoroughly successful first taste of regular first-team football and his displays haven’t gone unnoticed.

Preston have been linked with a reunion but reports of rival interest from Swansea City have circulated. Now, reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said Blackburn Rovers are also interested in the 20-year-old.

However, all three could be set for disappointment as if Everton are relegated, Toffees boss Dyche plans on keeping him.

Of course, their aim is to stave off a drop to the Championship, but Everton have Cannon in mind as a first-team plan if they are to fall out of the Premier League for the first time.

A big summer for Cannon…

All eyes will be on how Everton’s fight against relegation pans out and it could have a big impact on the plans for Cannon.

He’s been viewed as a promising talent at Goodison Park for some time now and after impressing in the Championship, it’s no wonder that he’s already drawing interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton’s struggle for goals could see him come to the fray on Merseyside and if he can force his way into Dyche’s plans – regardless of which division they find themselves in – it could be that Blackburn, Preston and Swansea have to turn their attentions elsewhere.