WATCH: Darren Moore and Barry Bannan’s dressing room speech after Sheffield Wednesday come back to beat Peterborough United in League One play-off semi-finals

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off one of the greatest ever comebacks in the history of the English Football League last night.

Sheffield Wednesday went into the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough United with a four-goal deficit. Posh won the first leg 4-0 and almost everyone had written off Wednesday going into the second leg at Hillsborough last night.

But the Owls won 4-0 in normal time to take the game to extra time, thanks to goals from Matt Smith, Lee Gregory, Reece James, and then one in the 98th minute from Liam Palmer. Posh then found themselves back in front during extra time after Gregory put own into his own net, but Callum Paterson equalised soon after and took the game to penalties, which Wednesday 5-3.

An heroic night for Wednesday fans and for the neutral viewer too. And after the game, Wednesday boss Darren Moore and club captain Barry Bannan gave a rousing dressing room speech which was filmed and posted by the club.

Watch it here: