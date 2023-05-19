Transfer Tracker: Emerging Crystal Palace news hands Sunderland fresh Jack Clarke hope

Crystal Palace have been closely linked with a move for Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke in recent weeks.

Reports emerged at the start of last month claiming that Palace were eyeing up a summer move for Clarke, 22, after his impressive 2022/23 season with Sunderland in the Championship.

The ex-Spurs and Leeds United man featured 47 times in league fixtures across the season, scoring nine and assisting 12 more for Tony Mowbray’s side as they secured a play-off finish.

They were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals and now Sunderland head towards what looks to be a busy summer.

So what’s the latest on Clarke to Crystal Palace?

It’s said that Palace view Clarke as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha who is currently out of contract this summer.

But a report from talkSPORT earlier this week revealed that Zaha is ‘seriously considering’ renewing his stay at Selhurst Park, which could all but put an end to Palace’s pursuit of Clarke.

BREAKING: Wilf Zaha is seriously considering staying at #CPFC. He is a fee agent this summer but has been offered a 4 year deal worth around £200,000-a-week to become the highest paid player in their history. – talkSPORT sources understand

Brentford have also been linked with a summer move for Clarke. But since then, Brentford have seen Ivan Toney banned for eight months, with reports revealing that the Bees are now stepping up their interest in Coventry City’s £25million man Viktor Gyokeres.

So Thomas Frank’s side now seem to have more pressing issues to deal with summer, and perhaps less money to pursue moves for players like Clarke who wouldn’t be a replacement for Toney.

So for the time being, it seems, Clarke will be a Sunderland player beyond this summer, and he’ll be hoping to enjoy another strong season with the Black Cats in the Championship.

What’s more for Sunderland is that Mowbray is reportedly set to stay on as head coach going into the new season, with plans for the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.