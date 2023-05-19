Sheffield United prodigy emerges on Bristol Rovers’ transfer radar

Sheffield United striker Will Osula is among Bristol Rovers’ transfer targets for the summer window, as per Bristol Live.

Sheffield United talent Osula gained his first taste of regular senior action over the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, linking up with League One play-off chasers Derby County. He managed five goals and an assist in 19 outings for the Rams before returning to Bramall Lane in January.

Action was limited from there on, with injury hindering his chances of breaking into Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Now, after previous claims of wide scale interest ahead of the summer window, Bristol Live has claimed that Bristol Rovers are among the sides keen on Osula. The young Dane is among the numerous targets identified at the Memorial Stadium as they look to bolster their ranks in the coming months.

Since his return to fitness, the 19-year-old has been in fine form for United’s U21s, proving again that he’s ready to play first-team football on a regular basis.

On the move again…

It seems inevitable that Osula heads out on loan this summer. Chances will probably be limited back with Sheffield United given their promotion to the Premier League and after his strong return to U21s action, it’s time he plays senior football week in, week out.

He won’t be short of suitors either, so it will be interesting to see if Bristol Rovers face competition for his services.

The success of Middlesbrough youngster Josh Coburn could work in their favour, showing the Blades and potentially other parent clubs that young talents can thrive with the Gas if sent on loan to the Memorial Stadium.