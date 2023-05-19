Report shares major update on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland future

Tony Mowbray is set to remain as Sunderland manager going into next season, reports Daily Mail.

There’s been a lot of talk about Mowbray’s Sunderland future in recent weeks. Several reports have claimed that the Black Cats are considering axing Mowbray, despite his side’s impressive 6th place finish in the Championship this season, but it seems like the 59-year-old is set to remain at the club.

An emerging report from Daily Mail has revealed that Mowbray is ‘set to continue’ as Sunderland boss, and that he has ‘spent recent days planning for next season’. Speaking after his side’s play-of exit earlier in the week, Mowbray said that he was keen to stay on, but admitted that his future was somewhat out of his hands.

He said:

“I’ve enjoyed it, but who knows what my future holds. Let’s wait and see. Do I want to be here next season? I do, yes. But let’s wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings. I don’t know what will happen next. I’ll just get on with it. I’ve got a contract so I’ll just keep going. I only mention that off the speculation off recent weeks. Let’s wait and see.”

Mowbray signed a two-year contract when he replaced Alex Neil towards the start of the 2022/23 season. Plans for next season seems to be taking shape with Jobe Bellingham apparently arriving from Birmingham City, and now that Mowbray’s future is seemingly confirmed, the Black Cats can press on with further summer plans.

The summer ahead…

Sunderland have set a standard for themselves in the Championship now. They’ll be expected to be in and around the top six once again next season and if they can go the campaign without seeing the likes of Ross Stewart pick up injuries, and if they can add a bit of physicality and experience in the summer, then they could yet be dark horses.

Mowbray is proving to be the perfect man to get the best out of this current crop of Sunderland players and the fans will no doubt be glad to hear that he’s sticking around for next season.

But nothing is guaranteed in football and Mowbray will have to deliver results once again next term.