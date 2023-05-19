Norwich City set sights on Serie A midfielder – facing PL competition for deal

Norwich City are among the sides keen on Salernitana midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, as per reports from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

Norwich City will be determined to bolster their ranks this summer after a pretty dismal return to Championship football.

It will be David Wagner’s first full window in charge at Carrow Road, hopefully giving him ample opportunity to shape his ranks to his liking. Additions and outgoings will be necessary and now, it has been claimed one target is Malian midfielder Coulibaly.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Coulibaly is drawing interest from England ahead of the window. Norwich City are keen, but they could face a battle for his services. Nottingham Forest will revive their winter pursuit for the Salernitana ace, while Leicester City are also readying a swoop.

Coulibaly, 27, has played 33 times for the Serie A side this season, managing three goals and two assists from midfield. He’s a 30-time Mali international and also has experience in Ligue 1 and the Scottish Championship.

Coulibaly on the radar…

It remains to be seen whether or not the links with Coulibaly are to develop into anything concrete, but central midfield is an area that could do with bolstering this summer. Norwich City have two influential players in Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez while Liam Gibbs looks as though he can hold down a regular role.

Isaac Hayden’s loan will be ended though, and Kieran Dowell is heading for pastures new. Kenny McLean and Jacob Lungi Sorensen are also options, but it remains to be seen just what Wagner has planned for them moving forward.

There are other areas that should be addressed before midfield, but Coulibaly would add some real depth to the Canaries’ ranks.