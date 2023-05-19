New deal for Blackburn Rovers man is proving ‘a little trickier’, says Broughton

Blackburn Rovers’ Director of Football Gregg Broughton has revealed that the club are in talks with Tyrhys Dolan regarding a new deal, but that negotiating is proving a ‘little trickier’.

Dolan sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire in 2024, but the club have an option to extend the 21-year-old’s stay by a further year.

Despite that, Rovers are working on a new deal for Dolan and also for Joe Rankin-Costello who is out of contract in 2024 as well, and for whom Rovers also have an option to extend by a further year.

And speaking to Lancs Live, Broughton has revealed that the club are close to agreeing fresh terms with Rankin-Costello but that a new deal for Dolan is hitting some roadblocks.

Broughton said:

“Tyrhys is a bit more complicated because he is between agents at the moment. The agent left the agency he was working for. Tyrhys is represented by one agency and is self-reprinting in terms of negotiation.

“That is very difficult because we are negotiating with the player when you would try and keep that noise away from the player. I don’t think is particularly complicated, Tyrhys loves being at the club, but it does explain why things are a little trickier.”

Dolan spent time with all of Burnley, Preston North End, and Manchester City as a youth player, but it was with Blackburn Rovers where he made his name

He made his league debut for the club during the 2020/21 season and he’s since gone on to make 111 league appearances for Rovers with 40 of those coming in the 2022/23 campaign, with Dolan scoring four goals and assisting six more.

New deal for Dolan…

Blackburn losing Ben Brereton Diaz for free this summer has seemingly taught them a lesson. They’ve opened up talks for Rankin-Costello and Dolan early and that’s of course good news for fans, but Broughton won’t want discussions to go on for too long.

Dolan’s agent situation certainly seems to be putting some strain on a new deal, but it seems like talks are progressing and if Blackburn can get a new, long-term deal for Dolan, then it’ll be a very shrewd move for the club.

He really shone under Tomasson last season and at 21 years old, he still has plenty of potential to fulfil.