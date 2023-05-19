Midfielder confirms he will be leaving Sunderland this summer as contract runs out

Sunderland man Carl Winchester has confirmed he will be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.

Sunderland signed Winchester from Forest Green Rovers in the winter of 2021. The versatile Northern Irishman played as both a central midfielder and right-back for the Black Cats, helping them win promotion back to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light over the past year and spent this season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town.

Doubt surrounded his future on Wearside with his deal up this summer and now, speaking on Instagram (via Sunderland Echo), Winchester has confirmed that his contract with Sunderland will not be renewed.

The Belfast-born midfielder will become a free agent when his contract expires, freeing him to search for a new home without being tied to the Black Cats. Overall, Winchester leaves after playing 67 times for the club, chipping in with four goals and an assist in the process.

1 of 18 How much did Sunderland sign Dan Ballard for? £750,000 £1m £2m £3.5m

Heading for pastures new…

Winchester is a vastly experienced and versatile player and on a free transfer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for a League One club. He’s an energetic presence in the middle of the park, often playing in a defensive midfield role.

The exit from Sunderland seems to be best for all too. He won’t figure in Tony Mowbray’s plans moving forward and at 30, he doesn’t fit into the long-term plans of a club who mainly look to blood in young players.

He presents an intriguing option for other clubs in the market for midfielders though, so it will be interesting to see just where Winchester ends up.