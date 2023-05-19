Latest Fabrizio Romano update on £15m man linked with Burnley could suggest Clarets’ interest has cooled

Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker has been linked with Burnley going into the summer transfer window.

A report from Daily Mail earlier this week revealed that Burnley were rivalling Fulham and West Ham for the summer signing of Becker, 28, after his impressive season in the Bundesliga.

The Surinamese striker has netted 11 times and assisted seven in 32 league outings for Berlin this season, who currently sit in 4th place of the German top flight table.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since dropped an update on the future of Becker, and it suggests that the Clarets’ interest has cooled.

Romano tweeted revealing that Fulham and West Ham are tracking the striker, but there was no mention of Burnley. Romano went on to say that Becker is expected to get a big move this summer and that there’s also interest from Germany and Italy too.

West Ham and Fulham are tracking Sheraldo Becker, he collected 2 goals and 2 assists vs Freiburg and he's expected to get an important move in the summer. 🔴 #transfers Understand there are also Italian and German clubs on Becker as potential option. pic.twitter.com/Wrr5DKEaci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2023

Becker is said to be valued around the £15million mark.