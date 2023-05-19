Latest Fabrizio Romano update on £15m man linked with Burnley could suggest Clarets’ interest has cooled

Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker has been linked with Burnley going into the summer transfer window.

A report from Daily Mail earlier this week revealed that Burnley were rivalling Fulham and West Ham for the summer signing of Becker, 28, after his impressive season in the Bundesliga.

The Surinamese striker has netted 11 times and assisted seven in 32 league outings for Berlin this season, who currently sit in 4th place of the German top flight table.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since dropped an update on the future of Becker, and it suggests that the Clarets’ interest has cooled.

Romano tweeted revealing that Fulham and West Ham are tracking the striker, but there was no mention of Burnley. Romano went on to say that Becker is expected to get a big move this summer and that there’s also interest from Germany and Italy too.

West Ham and Fulham are tracking Sheraldo Becker, he collected 2 goals and 2 assists vs Freiburg and he's expected to get an important move in the summer. 🔴 #transfers Understand there are also Italian and German clubs on Becker as potential option. pic.twitter.com/Wrr5DKEaci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2023

Becker is said to be valued around the £15million mark. Burnley look set to spend big this summer after confirming their promotion to the Premier League, and the attacking department is one that could be heavily bolstered.

Strikers needed at Burnley?

Vincent Kompany’s attacking options are looking a bit low ahead of next season. Nathan Tella is set to return to Southampton as things stand, leaving the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Michael Obafemi, and Lyle Foster as Kompany’s only outlets up top.

Obafemi is largely unproven at Premier League level and Foster is completely untested in the top tier. Rodriguez remains an experienced option but Kompany surely won’t rely on the 33-year-old as a constant source of goals next season.

So a striker is needed. But it seems like Burnley might be falling behind in the race to sign Becker – if not falling out of the race completely.

Romano seems to suggest that Fulham and West Ham are further ahead in this particular transfer chase and so Burnley might have to turn their attentions elsewhere.