‘It’s do or die at this point’ – Stockport County v Salford City prediction: The72

Stockport County host Salford City in the second leg of the League Two play-offs on Saturday.

Stockport County and Salford City face off again this weekend after the Ammies emerged victorious in the first leg of their League Two play-off clash. Matt Smith’s first half goal was enough to give Neil Wood’s side the advantage heading into the second tie.

It puts Salford in the driving seat heading into this weekend’s game but a tough atmosphere awaits them at Edgeley Park.

County’s home form has been central to their success this season. They’re unbeaten in 12 games in front of their home faithful and it will be hoped they can fire them back into the tie after failing to truly threaten the Salford backline at the Peninsula Stadium.

Either Bradford City or Carlisle United awaits the victor, with those two kicking off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.

James Ray

“Salford are a strong side at the back and with Stockport struggling for attacking threat amid the absences of Kyle Wootton and Paddy Madden last time out, I’ve got a feeling the visitors will be able to eek out a draw.

“The home support will have a huge role to play for County and if they can get a goal early on then their confidence should sky rocket. Knowing that it’s do or die at this point should rally the home side even more too. I’m just not sure if they’ll have enough going forward to turn over the deficit.

“It should be a lively tie, but I think I’m going for a draw, sending Salford through to the play-off final.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 1-1 Salford City

Luke Phelps

“Salford got a surprise win in the first leg and now Stockport have it all to do. That loss will have knocked the wind out of their sails but they need to remember that they’re in the play-offs for a reason.

“And Stockport’s home form has been pretty sublime all season. Salford will be well aware of that and they might be expected to take a cagey approach into this game, but Salford have the second-best away record in League Two this season.

“This is a very tough one to call but I’m going to back Salford to get into the final.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 0-0 Salford City