‘Heartbreak for…’ – Carlisle United v Bradford City prediction: The72

Carlisle United host Bradford City in the second leg of their League Two play-off clash on Saturday.

Bradford City head into the second leg of this play-off tie with a slender advantage. They defeated Carlisle United 1-0 at Valley Parade last Sunday, with Jamie Walker’s tidy finish giving Mark Hughes’ side the upper hand in the fight for a play-off final spot.

Their nerve will be tested as they make the trip to Cumbria on Saturday afternoon though. The Bantams lost two of their last three away games in League Two, falling at the hands of Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Carlisle United stuttered to a play-off finish somewhat having won only two of their last seven league games. That run included four draws and while it was enough to earn a top-seven spot, it won’t be enough to overturn their deficit against Bradford.

Paul Simpson’s side were unbeaten in six at Brunton Park before losing to Salford City in their last home game of the season, keeping five clean sheets in that run too.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be another close tie. The first game was evenly matched and arguably both teams should’ve scored more, so if one if clinical enough to take their chances here they could find themselves heading to Wembley later this month.

“I’m leaning towards a draw, which would be heartbreak for Carlisle. Both sides showed during the regular season that they’re prone to sharing the points, each drawing 16 times.

“I’ll predict a score draw, sending Bradford to the final.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 1-1 Bradford City

Luke Phelps

“Bradford really needed to get that win at home. But Carlisle will throw everything at them in this game and so it’s going to be a good test of Bradford’s defence, which has been fairly solid throughout the 2022/23 season.

“Carlisle know where the back of the net is and they have a solid home form too. But Bradford are equally as solid on the road and so I think this will make for a fascinating watch.

“But I have to back Bradford to get through this one and get to the final – for me, they have just a bit more star quality in their side.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 1-1 Bradford City