Grant McCann takes early action as Doncaster Rovers boss with two strikers transfer listed

Doncaster Rovers strikers Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths have both been made available for transfer, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Doncaster Rovers need to reshuffle their ranks this summer after a dismal season in League Two. The club struggled under Gary McSheffrey and after bringing in Danny Schofield as his replacement, their poor form continued.

Former favourite McCann is back at the helm now though and he’s been taking action early. Changes to the coaching staff have already been made and now, Rovers have confirmed their retained list.

Kieran Agard, Aidan Barlow, Jonathan Mitchell, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ollie Younger have all been released while a number of players have been offered extended terms. However, some of those under contract have been deemed surplus to requirements too, with strikers Lavery and Griffiths transfer listed.

Lavery only signed in January after a prolific spell in the National League with Scunthorpe United. The 30-year-old played only 12 times though, scoring once.

As for Griffiths, he signed upon his exit from French giants Lyon in January 2022, managing two goals and two assists in 22 games since. He joined Yeovil Town on loan in March and played six times as they were relegated from the National League.

Starting afresh…

Doncaster Rovers are a club in need of a bit of a reset and it will be hoped that they can really freshen up their ranks this summer. Departures of out of favour and out of contract players will free up space in the ranks for new additions, which are a must if Rovers are to push towards the top-end of the table.

McCann cuts a popular figure among supporters and it will be hoped he can bring in some top players to bolster Doncaster’s ranks.

He’s managed at the top-end of League One and in the Championship, standing him in good stead for his second stint at the Keepmoat.