Coventry City and Luton Town battling to sign departing Rotherham United man

Coventry City and Luton Town are battling to sign departing Rotherham United man Wes Harding, claims a report from Football Insider.

Harding, 26, is among those set to be released by Rotherham United this summer. The right-back has spent three years with the Millers and has played 140 times in all competitions, barely missing a game – he featured in all but three of Rotherham’s league games in the 2022/23 campaign.

And now, Football Insider say that this season’s Championship play-off finalists are interested in the former Aston Villa youngster. Their report says that Coventry City and Luton Town have been ‘closely watching’ Harding this summer and are ‘preparing to submit contract offers’.

The two teams meet at Wembley on May 27th, in what should be a really entertaining clash for both fans and neutrals.

The race for Harding…

Harding will be a very attractive options for a lot of Championship teams this summer. He’s a proven player at this level and he’s at a good age too. Also impressive is his availability record over the past three seasons with Rotherham United – he’s missed just 11 league games in three years.

He’s also a very dynamic right-back who can offer more attacking services, but he can also play as one of a central three, so it’s no surprise to see interest mounting already.

But it’s difficult to see one of Coventry or Luton signing Harding ahead of a Premier League campaign, as he’s untested in the top tier.

Expect more and more Championship sides to be linked with the Jamaican international over the coming weeks and months.

Coventry City take on Luton Town in the play-off final on May 27th.