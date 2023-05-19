Burnley coach interested in vacant managerial position, report reveals

Burnley U21s assistant manager Charlie Adam is keen on the vacant managerial post at Dundee, as per the Daily Record.

Adam was an EFL stalwart during his playing career, spending time on the books with Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City and Reading after spending his formative years in Scotland with Dundee and Rangers.

The 37-year-old hung up his boots back in September 2022 and he’s taken his first steps into coaching since. Adam is now assistant manager of Burnley’s U21s and also works as loan player manager.

Now though, just shy of a year since his arrival at Turf Moor, Adam is showing an interest in his first senior job.

The Daily Record reports that the Burnley coach is interested in the newly-vacant position as manager of former club Dundee. Adam played 65 times for the club during his playing days and after Gary Bowyer’s exit, they’re on the hunt for a new boss.

Stepping into the dugout…

Adam has been gaining coaching experience following retirement and as a popular figure with Dundee, it remains to be seen if his legacy can help him land the job. He managed 12 goals and 19 assists during his time with the club, coming through their academy before ending his career there.

Adam played over 500 games in his career and much of those came in English football. It will be hoped that his level of experience can serve him well as he moves into coaching but there’s no doubt that a no.2 role with an U21s side to the Scottish Premiership would mark a big step up.

It awaits to be seen if Dundee turn to Adam, but it seems the Burnley coach is certainly keen on making the switch.