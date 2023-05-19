Bristol City agree deal to sign Premier League man

Departing Fulham man Joe Bryan has ‘agreed to join’ Bristol City, reports TEAMtalk.

Bryan, 29, is set to leave Fulham as a free agent this summer. He’s been linked with a handful of Championship clubs but earlier this week it was reported that Bristol City were confident of signing Bryan this summer. And now, an emerging report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Bryan has agreed a deal to join former club Bristol City when his Fulham contract expires.

Bristol-born Bryan spent seven years as a first-team payer with the Robins, making his debut in the 2011/12 Championship season. He made 230 total appearances for Bristol City and scored 20 goals along the way. Fulham then snapped him up at the stat of the 2018/19 season and he’s since made 119 total appearances for the Londoners, earning two promotions along the way.

But he’s now set for a return to the Championship and a return to Bristol City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

A quality signing…

Bristol City were one of several clubs trying to sign Bryan, as per TEAMtalk, and it’s easy to understand why. He’s a vastly experienced player at Championship level and a quality left-back who suits the modern game.

And at 29 years old, he’s still in the prime of his career, so it’s a very good move for Nigel Pearson’s side. What’s more is that Bryan will provide some much-needed experience in a very youthful Robins side.

Bristol City made a positive start to the summer transfer window last year, but they still perhaps didn’t make as many signings as they needed.

To build on this season’s 14th place finish, the Robins will need to make a few more signings during the summer months.