Blackburn Rovers figure discusses Jon Dahl Tomasson future as Leicester City links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ Director of Football Gregg Broughton says that the club has had no direct contact regarding the future of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Tomasson enjoyed an impressive maiden season in England with Blackburn Rovers. He guided the club to a 7th place finish, missing out on a spot in the play-offs only on goal difference.

Rovers’ fine form under Tomasson has seen him catch the eye of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with Leeds United having been linked previously, and now it’s Leicester City who are said to be admirers of Tomasson’s.

But speaking to Lancs Live, Broughton said when asked if Blackburn had had any contact from other clubs regarding Tomasson:

“Zero, nothing directly.”

And Broughton went on to say:

“The club has to succession plan for everyone in the club, whether it is your head coach, your centre-forward or your head of the medical department. It’s football, a dynamic environment and you have to be ready for all eventualities.”

Blackburn appointed Tomasson on a three-year contract last summer, keeping him at the club until 2025. But after his impressive first campaign at the club and amid this emerging Premier League interest in his services, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rovers look to pursue a new contract for the Dane.

Planning for the summer…

Blackburn Rovers have a big summer ahead of them, whether Tomasson is in charge or not. But for the time being it seems like Tomasson is safe and Rovers can start to make preparations for the 2023/24 season.

The big task for them this summer is replacing the outgoing Ben Brereton Diaz. Rovers fell short in the January transfer window and so Broughton has a lot of work to do this summer to make up for that, and he’ll no doubt be eager to keep Tomasson happy after seeing these Premier League links emerge.

With a few signings here and there, Blackburn Rovers could easily build on what was an impressive 7th place finish in the Championship this season.