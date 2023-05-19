3 managers Peterborough United must consider as Darren Ferguson’s contract nears expiry

Peterborough United look as though they’ll be in the market for a new manager this summer.

Posh brought back Darren Ferguson in January after parting ways with Grant McCann. The returning boss only penned a deal until the end of the season though and chairman Darragh MacAnthony admitted even promotion might not persuade Ferguson to pen an extension.

Now, United’s season is done. They sacrificed a huge 4-0 aggregate lead to Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday night, losing on penalties to end their promotion hopes. It means it will be decision time for Ferguson and Posh as to what comes next.

If Ferguson does indeed move on when his deal up, Posh need to act quickly to bring in a new boss. Here’s three candidates they should consider…

Lee Bowyer

Peterborough United would probably benefit from a quick appointment, so out-of-work options could be best. Of those available, ex-Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer might be the standout candidate.

He took Charlton Athletic to the Championship and spent a respectable spell in charge of Birmingham City in the second-tier too. Bowyer’s links across the game thanks to his coaching and playing careers could be helpful in recruitment too.

Danny Cowley

Cowley is another respected coach currently out of work and while he was unable to deliver promotion with Portsmouth, he has cut a popular figure throughout his career in the dugout.

He’s another manager with promotions to his name and Championship experience to boot. Cowley seems like a good fit for a promotion-chasing Posh side, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he comes under consideration.

Robbie Neilson

Last but not least might be an optimistic one, but ex-Hearts boss Neilson is now out of work.

The 42-year-old has EFL experience from his time at MK Dons but much of his success has come in his native Scotland. Neilson took Hearts to Europe but his time at Tynecastle ended disappointingly, so a fresh start south of the border could appeal. It would be interesting to see if he could be tempted to League One, but he could be someone worth considering.