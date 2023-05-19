3 central midfielders Blackburn Rovers should eye up as stance on EFL raid emerges

Blackburn Rovers could do with a new addition or two in midfield but one player they will not be going after is Rochdale talent Ethan Brierley.

Blackburn Rovers had struck a deal for the promising midfielder in January but a deal fell through on deadline day. However, despite his potential and the fact they previously had the move tied up, it has emerged Rovers won’t be going back in for him this summer.

Tyler Morton is heading back to Liverpool, so another midfield signing wouldn’t go amiss. If Blackburn want to sign another promising central midfielder, here are three they should consider…

Nile John – Tottenham Hotspur

Like Brierley, all three of these players are out of contract and of the three, Spurs talent John is arguably the most promising.

He’s been tipped for a bright future for some time but the 20-year-old hasn’t been able to break into the first-team in North London. He can play as a central or attacking midfielder and with the right game time, he could develop into a real force in the middle of the park.

Jacob Christensen – FC Nordsjaelland

With Danish boss Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge, he’ll have strong links to the Danish market. He should look to use those connections to use by eyeing up a move for Nordsjaelland’s out of contract creator Christensen.

The 21-year-old has managed seven assists in 35 games across all competitions this season. He can play as a central or defensive midfielder and despite his youth, he’s already got a vast amount of senior experience. Christensen has played 156 times for his club and looks ready for a step up at the end of his deal.

1 of 15 Who scored more goals for Blackburn Rovers? Grant Hanley Darragh Lenihan

Terry Taylor – Burton Albion

Last but not least, Taylor has been an influential performer for Burton Albion but uncertainty surrounds his contract situation. The Brewers want to tie him down to a new deal but with his current one up this summer, it could be that he heads for pastures new.

Like Christensen, he’s already got a vast amount of senior experience and could instantly come into contention for a senior spot.