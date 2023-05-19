2 decisions that could come back to haunt Blackburn Rovers as retained list is announced

Blackburn Rovers’ season ended in heartbreak but it can still be looked back on as a strong first campaign under the management on Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The hope will be that they can use this summer to bolster their ranks and push for promotion again next season. Blackburn Rovers saw shortcomings impact their bid for the play-offs and the window needs to be a fruitful one.

Incomings and outgoings are inevitable and a number of departures have been made official in Rovers’ retained list announcement. Amid the confirmation of numerous exits, here are two decisions that could come back to haunt the club…

Losing Brereton Diaz for nothing

Before the situation slipped out of their grasp, Blackburn Rovers should’ve acted on Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract. Of course, Rovers will have harboured hopes of holding onto him but losing a prized asset for nothing is something all clubs should be looking to avoid.

A pre-contract deal reportedly struck with Villareal means they will get nothing for his services. Either last summer or in January, it could have served Rovers far better to cash in on Brereton Diaz while they could.

Yes, if he’d stayed onboard and fired Blackburn to promotion, the decision would have paid off in a big way, so it’s easy to argue this in hindsight. However, the money would’ve got a long way to rebuilding the squad and Rovers will now have to make do with what they can conjure up themselves.

Opting against Dack option

Bradley Dack cut a popular figure at Ewood Park and at one point, he was probably one of the best players outside the Premier League. Injuries impacted him in recent years and game time dipped under Tomasson, but the decision not to trigger his contract extension could come back to bite.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Dack remains in the Championship and if he does, he could certainly come back to haunt Rovers if he gets back to his potent best.