What next for Chuba Akpom after Middlesbrough’s play-off exit?

Middlesbrough crashed out of the Championship play-offs last night, after losing 1-0 at home to Coventry City.

The Sky Blues will now take on Luton Town in the play-off final later this month. It promises to be an enthralling game between two sides who’ve long been out of the top tier of English football, but for Middlesbrough, a seventh-successive season in the Championship awaits.

Boro will no doubt be one of the early favourites for promotion next season after their impressive upturn under Michael Carrick. And with a strong showing in this summer’s transfer window, Boro could be next season’s runaway winners. But there’s now huge question marks over the future of Chuba Akpom.

What next for Akpom?

Akpom was the star of Middlesbrough’s 2022/23 season. The Championship’s Player of the Season and also the Championship’s highest scorer with 28 goals faces an uncertain summer ahead, with a clutch of Premier League teams having been linked with him over the course of this season.

But it’s Crystal Palace who seem to be the most keen on Akpom. Reports at the start of this month revealed that the Eagles were ready to launch a summer bid for Akpom, and that the striker would be keen on a return to his native London regardless of whether or not Boro earned promotion from the Championship this season.

And the 27-year-old’s reaction after the final whistle last night may well suggest that he knows he’s played his final game for the club. Akpom broke down in tears after the game ended, consoled by Carrick who could also attract further Premier League interest this summer.

So for Boro, it looks like their three-year affiliation with Akpom could well come to an end this summer. Carrick said earlier this year that the club were keen to tie Akpom down to a long-term contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, but without promotion that seems like a very difficult task.

If an offer comes in that matches Boro’s valuation – whatever that might be – expect Akpom to be moved on.