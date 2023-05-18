What could June have in store for Swansea City? Contract talks, transfer activity and more

Swansea City might fancy their chances going into next season, after Russell Martin guided the club to a strong finish to the 2022/23 campaign.

But this summer will bring a lot of change to the Welsh club. Not only is there movement in the boardroom but there could also be movement in the dugout. Martin is coming into the final year of his contract and he’s being quite strongly linked with Southampton ahead of their Championship return.

Not only that, but the Swans will have plenty of work to do in the transfer market, with several players out of contract or set to return to their parent clubs after spending time on loan at Swansea City.

Here we look at what June might have in store for Swansea City…

Swansea City are yet to announce their retained list. But there’s not too many names out of contract and not too many surprises expected – Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, and Andreas Sondergaard are the ones out of contract at the end of next month.

Expect the Swans to continue pursuing deals for Latibeaudiere and Manning, but whether or not they could tie either player down to a new deal remains to be seen.

The club has a new chairman in Andy Coleman and new hope of investment going into the summer. It’s said that Coleman is one of three investors set to pump up to £10million of fresh money into the club, which could yet be used to tempt the likes of Latibeaudiere and Manning into staying.

And Martin will also be hoping that he can have some spending money in the transfer market. He and the fans were left frustrated after a poor showing in the January transfer window, and with the likes of Joel Piroe looking like he could be sold this summer, there’s going to be a few positions to bolster in the Swansea XI this summer.

And of course, perhaps the biggest issue for Swansea City right now is the future of Martin. He’s being quite closely linked with the Southampton job ahead of the summer and with just two games of the Premier League season left, June could really see Martin’s links to Saint Mary’s Stadium intensify.

The summer could go one of two ways for Swansea City. They have the basic foundations of a team capable of challenge for promotion, but without proper investment, and without Martin, Piroe, Manning and so on, those foundations could quickly crumble.