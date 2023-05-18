Watford keen on 17-year-old prodigy but could face competition from Barcelona, Porto and PL club

Watford are among the numerous sides keen on Fluminense youth star Kaua Elias, as per Netflu (via Sport Witness).

Watford have utilised the South American market well over the years, bringing in a number of top talents before developing them into first-team stars and moving them on to bigger things away from Vicarage Road.

Richarlison and Joao Pedro are the two headline names, with both coming from Brazilian giants Fluminense.

Now, as per new reports, the Hornets have their eyes on another of the club’s top youngsters.

Netflu (via Sport Witness) reports that 17-year-old prodigy Kaua Elias has emerged on Watford’s radar. They’re among the clubs monitoring the Brazilian talent but could face stiff competition if they pursue a deal, with Barcelona, Porto and Brighton and Hove Albion all said to be keen as well.

He’s yet to make his senior debut for Fluminense but having impressed in their youth ranks, Elias is already catching the eye.

Another South American starlet for Watford?

Dipping into the South American market has worked well for the Hornets over the years and given their need for fresh talents, it isn’t a surprise to see them returning to the region that has provided them with top players before.

Elias looks as though he’d be one for the future given his lack of senior experience, and even if the interest transpires, Watford could have a challenge on their hands beating clubs like Barcelona, Porto and Brighton in a battle for his services.

Valerien Ismael will be keen to bolster his ranks this summer and it will be hoped they can crack on with business swiftly to prepare for the new season as strongly as possible.