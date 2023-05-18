‘That could be costly’ – Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

Barnsley host Bolton Wanderers in second leg of their League One play-off semi-final tomorrow night.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium last weekend. Nicky Cadden gave the Tykes the lead in that game but Dion Charles struck for Bolton just minutes later, setting the stage for a exciting game at Oakwell tomorrow night.

Michael Duff’s side are now without a win in their last four whilst Ian Evatt’s Bolton side have only lost one of their 11 in all competitions.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Barnsley will take a lot of confidence into this game after they struck first against Bolton in the first leg. And the fact that they’re now at home will give them the advantage here – they’ve been formidable at home throughout the season.

“But Bolton are a good side on the road and so they’ll be confident in their own ability too. This really is an evenly-matched game and it should make for a very cagey and nervy affair.

“I think it could go all the way to extra time, and even potentially down to penalties. But on the whole, I think Barnsley are deserving of a place in the final, so I’ll back them to get through tomorrow night’s game.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Bolton Wanderers AET

James Ray

“This is such a tough one to call. Barnsley have lost momentum at the wrong time and that could be costly against a team as good as Ian Evatt’s. The Tykes lost their last two home games before the play-offs, falling to defeats against promotion winners Ipswich Town and fellow play-off side Peterborough United.

“That gives Bolton the edge on paper but as has been shown across the EFL play-offs so far, the home advantage counts for so much, and I think that could be pivotal here.

“A buoyant Oakwell crowd could really fire Barnsley on when they’re struggled recently and it could lead to heartbreak for Bolton. This is going to a close one and it’s really hard to pick a winner, but I’m going to go for the hosts.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-0 Bolton Wanderers