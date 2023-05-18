Sunderland set to seal £3m move for Birmingham City ace – medical planned

Sunderland are set to sign Birmingham City talent Jobe Bellingham in a deal worth £3m, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland’s interest in Birmingham City starlet Bellingham has been well documented. New reports emerged earlier this week stating the Black Cats were growing increasingly confident of securing his services after he was spotted at the Stadium of Light for their play-off first leg with Luton Town.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude, has played in 22 Championship games this season.

Now though, after making his breakthrough with the Blues, the proposed deal to join Sunderland is now in place, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Reporting on Twitter, Romano has said that the Birmingham City midfielder is now set to complete his move to Sunderland. A £300,000 fee had been previously reported but Romano says a deal worth £3m has now been agreed, with Bellingham set to travel to Wearside in the next 10 days for medical tests.

Understand Sunderland are set to sign Jobe Bellingham, here we go! 🚨⚪️🔴 #SAFC Born in 2005, Jude’s brother says yes to club project as best step — deal has been agreed on £3m fee to Birmingham City. Bellingham will travel to Sunderland for medical tests in the next 10 days. pic.twitter.com/VC30dtotNe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

Another starlet heading for Wearside…

It remains to be seen if the final stages of the deal can be completed smoothly, but a move to Wearside for Bellingham would mark another impressive coup of a top young talent for Sunderland.

Their recruitment profile has been clear to see since their return to the Championship and the signing of Bellingham will only add another top youngster to their ranks. He’s been a first-team regular at 17 and it will be hoped he can follow in the footsteps of his older brother to reach the top of the game in the future.

His departure will come as a blow for Birmingham City, especially considering he’s heading to a divisional rival.