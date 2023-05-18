Portsmouth boss makes honest admission despite interest in Ipswich Town transfer swoop

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed his interest in bringing back Joe Pigott this summer but admitted Pompey might not be the club for him if he wants a guaranteed starting spot.

Portsmouth signed Pigott on loan from Ipswich Town last year, recruiting the versatile forward while Marcus Harness headed in the other direction on a permanent basis. He played frequently for Pompey under both Danny Cowley and Mousinho, but a starting role eluded him.

The 29-year-old played 44 times across all competitions, managing seven goals and three assists in the process. Of his 35 League One outings though, just nine of them came as starts.

Now, with Pigott’s Ipswich Town uncertain, Pompey boss Mousinho has revealed his position on a potential reunion.

As quoted by The News, Mousinho said that he would be interested in bringing the loan man back permanently, saying:

“I don’t know what Ipswich’s plans are for Joe next year.

“I’ve asked him to let us know what that looks like. I don’t know if they want to loan him out or possibly see if there’s a permanent deal out there for him.

“But we would be interested in bringing him back and I’ve had a conversation to Joe about that. It’s going to be a case of finances and what he wants to do.”

However, he went on to admit that while he would like Pigott back, Fratton Park might not be the place to be if he wants to play a regular role in the starting XI. Mousinho added:

“If Joe wants to be right in with a chance of playing 46 games, that’s probably not here, so that’s something he needs to think about.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

A fresh start awaits…

It remains to be seen just what Ipswich Town have in mind for Pigott this summer, but it seems inevitable that he starts afresh elsewhere. He hasn’t been able to impose himself on the starting XI at Portman Road after his arrival from AFC Wimbledon and if he is after regular action, a move away will be his best option.

Mousinho’s honest admission shows his new chapter might not be with Portsmouth though, despite their interest in a deal.

Pigott has thrived at League One level before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s picked up by another third-tier side or someone in the upper reaches of the League Two table.