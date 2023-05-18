Opinion: Stockport County should take a chance on 25-year-old after Championship release

Stockport County’s promotion fate is yet to be decided but those behind the scenes will be identifying potential transfer targets for all outcomes ahead of the summer.

Stockport County’s squad is up there with League Two’s best and if they are to win promotion via the play-offs, they look well equipped for a step up to League One football.

Strength in depth is absolutely vital as you make your way up the EFL ladder though, and one area that may need bolstering is the right-hand side. Kyle Knoyle is currently Dave Challinor’s go-to man, but Phil Bardsley is out of contract and Macauley Southam-Hales has been sparsely used this season due to injury, so some strong cover and competition could be on County’s shopping list.

With that said, one option Stockport should keep in mind is Matthew Olosunde…

A fresh start awaits…

Olosunde’s two-year stay with Preston North End has been a tough one and with his contract up this summer, it has been confirmed that he will be released. That frees him to search for pastures new as a free agent and despite an injury-hit two years, he will hopefully have some decent options.

The former Manchester United talent showed his abilities during a two-year stay with Rotherham United, managing a goal and seven assists in 72 games for the Millers in the Championship and League One. He proved he has the potential to perform at second-tier level regularly but after a tough time in the treatment room, it could be that he has to step back down the leagues.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

That’s where Stockport could come in. Even if they miss out on promotion, you’d fancy them to have the finances and pulling factors to draw Olosunde down to League Two. He’d be a really strong option alongside Knoyle, though it could come down to what Southam-Hales’ situation is.

He’s another solid option on the right for Challinor and co but as touched on before, injuries have disrupted his season and as he enters the final 12 months of his deal, it remains to be seen just what his immediate future holds. It might be seen as risky business bringing in another player who has struggled with injuries, but Olosunde’s talents could make it a gamble work taking.

Taking a chance on Olosunde has risks, but if he can stay fit, he could be a great free transfer signing for County.