Opinion: Sheffield United should weigh up summer swoop for departing Liverpool ace

Sheffield United are heading for Premier League football and Paul Heckingbottom will be determined to add some top-flight talents to his ranks this summer.

Sheffield United should have funds to spend after their rise to the top-flight but shrewd business shouldn’t be overlooked where possible. There will be plenty of solid loan and free transfer additions to be made, and the Blades will likely have both in mind.

One man heading for free agency is midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and he’s someone Sheffield United should be considering a move for…

True Premier League pedigree…

It was made official by Liverpool on Wednesday that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be among the players to leave the club this summer. His deal is up at the end of the season and he will not be signing renewed terms, freeing him to head for pastures new.

He’s got bags of experience in the top-flight and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a whole host of clubs are keen on securing his services this summer, and Sheffield United should be among those interested.

The 29-year-old would bring athleticism and true top-flight pedigree to Heckingbottom’s midfield. He’s played 235 Premier League games over the course of his time with Southampton, Arsenal and Liverpool, offering pace and energy for all teams. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s level of experience will be of great value to a newly promoted side and his versatility will come in handy too.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder is well-versed in a range of roles. He’s spent much of his career playing as a winger or attacking midfielder but has spent much of his time at Liverpool in central midfield. The Blades need to bolster that area too, with James McAtee and Tommy Doyle while John Fleck and Oliver Norwood’s contracts are currently set to expire at the end of the season.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain’s wage demands are feasible, he could be an ideal to Sheffield United’s midfield alongside another player or two.