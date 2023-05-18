Northampton Town interested in Portsmouth midfielder, report reveals

Portsmouth’s out of contract attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs is of interest to Northampton Town, as per a report from The News.

Portsmouth confirmed their retained list last week, with a number of players heading for the exit door. Among them is experienced midfielder Jacobs, who heads for pastures new following three years on the books at Fratton Park.

The 31-year-old played 93 times for Pompey across all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals and 15 assists in the process. Injuries hampered his involvement at times but his creative ability was clear to see, though it seems a summer exit was best for all.

It frees space for John Mousinho to bring in recruits of his own, while Jacobs can look for more regular action elsewhere.

Now, as revealed by The News, it has emerged that Jacobs is keen to move further north to be closer to his roots. The attacking midfielder was born in Rothwell, Northamptonshire, and the report from The News adds that Northampton Town are admirers of his talents.

The Cobblers are heading up to League One after winning automatic promotion, so a move would allow Jacobs to keep playing at the same level while being closer to home.

An amicable exit…

Mousinho acknowledged Jacobs’ desire to be closer to home and ultimately decided against renewing his contract despite considering doing so. It seems like a good decision for all, and Northampton Town could be the benefactors.

Jacobs can play out on the wing or as a no.10 and someone of his experience and creativity would be of great value to a newly-promoted side.

The midfielder started his career on the books in Town’s academy, managing 15 goals and 22 assists in 100 games across all competitions before moving to Derby County in 2012.