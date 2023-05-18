Morecambe turn down five-figure bid for star man who left Burnley last year

Morecambe have rejected a five-figure bid from St Mirren for centre-back Jacob Bedeau, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 18.05.23, 11:46).

Morecambe will be hoping to retain the services of their key players this summer but relegation to League Two could make matters difficult. Derek Adams and co will be back in the fourth-tier next season and a busy transfer window looks to be on the horizon in terms of incomings and outgoings.

One player contracted to the club beyond this summer is centre-back Bedeau, though he is one of just six in that position.

They could have a battle on their hands to retain his services too, with the Daily Record revealing that Morecambe have turned down a bid for the former Burnley man. It is said that St. Mirren – who are managed by ex-Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson – have failed with a five-figure offer for Bedeau, and they will need to increase their offer if they’re to secure his services.

Bedeau is the Buddies’ top target after playing 45 games for Morecambe across all competitions over the 2022/23 campaign.

Another change of scenery?

It remains to be seen if St. Mirren’s interest develops into anything more serious but it could be that Bedeau is tempted elsewhere following Morecambe’s relegation.

The 23-year-old only signed from Burnley last summer, joining after a successful loan spell. He left the Clarets without playing for their first-team but found action in their U21s after signing from Scunthorpe United in 2021. A move away from Morecambe would make it three new clubs in three seasons for Bedeau.

He was once a bright talent on the books with Aston Villa and after impressing with Scunthorpe United, Bedeau looked to be back on track to the top when signing for Burnley. Now though, he’s currently set for League Two football, though interest from elsewhere could see his Morecambe spell end before they embark on fourth-tier football again.