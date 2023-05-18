Jon Dahl Tomasson to Leicester City: Blackburn Rovers contract length and possible stance on summer exit

Blackburn Rovers could have a fight on their hands to keep manager Jon Dahl Tomasson this summer.

The Dane has been linked with a handful of Premier League sides in recent weeks and months, with the latest of whom being Leicester City.

Reports yesterday suggested that Tomasson has admirers at Leicester City who could yet be joining Blackburn Rovers in the Championship next season.

The Foxes currently sit in 19th place of the table and two points adrift, with two games of their season remaining.

Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers contract…

When appointed last summer, Tomasson signed a three-year contract, keeping him at Ewood Park until 2025.

So if Leicester City or any other team wanted to prise Tomasson from Blackburn Rovers, they would need to overcome the obstacle of his contract.

Tomasson’s potential stance on Rovers exit?

Speaking after the final game of the season which saw Rovers beat Millwall but still finish outside the top six, Tomasson was asked directly whether he stays with the club beyond this summer, to which he said:

“I am only thinking about one thing, I am extremely disappointed. I am out of energy. When I see this team develop, I am the head coach. I have two years on my contract, there is no need to speculate about all those things now.”

And a report from The Sun at the end of last month suggested that Rovers have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Tomasson.

Their report said that the Dane could be tempted into returning to European football this summer. It’s said that Tomasson knows Rovers won’t have much funding available this summer, coming after their lacklustre January transfer window which saw them miss out on several targets.

So it seems like Tomasson’s head could be turned this summer. He has two years left on his contract but if Rovers want him to see out that contract, they’ll need to keep him happy by backing him in this summer’s transfer window.