How much do Coventry City or Luton Town stand to make if they win the Championship play-off final?

Coventry City beat Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-final last night, booking themselves a place in the final where they’ll face Luton Town.

The Premier League will be getting an exciting addition this summer with either Coventry City or Luton Town set to join its roster.

Coventry City haven’t played in the Premier League since the start of the Century whilst Luton have never played in the Premier League itself, having last been in the top flight of English football in the season before the Premier League’s rebranding in 1992.

But one of the two teams will be returning to the top flight this summer and one of the two stands to make a lot… a lot, of money.

The Championship play-off final is often dubbed as the richest game in world football, not because of the prize money, but largely because of the broadcasting revenue of the Premier League.

Each season, teams get an equal share of that broadcasting revenue pot, as well as an equal share of the money made from international TV broadcasting, which in the 2021/22 season was higher than the standard equal share payment.

There’s also merit payments – practically the Premier League’s prize money – which is dependant on where a team finishes in the final league table. This can range from as little as £1million to £2million for the bottom placed side, all the way beyond £30million for the 1st place side.

And lastly there’s facility fees. This is money given to clubs depending on how many of their games are broadcast across the season.

A 2020 report from Deloitte revealed that the winner of the 2020 Championship play-off final between Fulham and Brentford (which Fulham eventually won) would receive additional revenue of up to £160million across a period of three seasons, which had the potential to rise to £265million over the course of five years, providing that the club could fend off relegation in its first season.

But once in the Premier League, even if Coventry City or Luton Town go on to endure a dire season in the top flight, they’ll still have the reassurance of parachute payments. These are solidarity payments meant to ease the blow of relegation, and they come from the equal share pot of the Premier League’s revenue stream.

Parachute payments are, as of last year, as follows:

“Each club receives 55% of the amount that each Premier League team would collect under an equal share of broadcast revenue, reduced to 45% in the second year and 20% the year after that,” – Sportingnews.com.

But of course, once a team is promoted back to the Premier League, these payments stop.

So for Coventry City and Luton Town; two teams who’ve been through the ringer in recent years, the importance of the play-off final need not to be said.

The play-off final takes place of May 27th.