Ex-Cardiff City boss now under serious consideration by Vincent Tan, report reveals

Former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison is ‘under serous consideration’ to return to the club, reports WalesOnline.

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager after it was revealed that Sabri Lamouchi would leave at the end of his short-term contract, after failing to agree a new deal with owner Vincent Tan.

The Frenchman guided Cardiff City to a 20th place finish after another rather disastrous season for the Bluebirds, who had three permanent managers at the helm last season in Morison, Mark Hudson, and Lamouchi.

And now it looks like Morison could make a dramatic and unexpected return to the Bluebirds dugout. An emerging report from WalesOnline say that the 39-year-old is ‘under serous consideration’ by Tan, who is understood to be ‘veering towards the idea of re-appointing Morison’.

Reports yesterday revealed that former Bluebirds defender and Lamouchi’s no.2 Sol Bamba was set to take the job, but now it seems like Tan has backtracked on that idea with Morison now appearing to be the front-runner for the Cardiff City vacancy.

A backwards step?

Bringing Morison back won’t please too many Cardiff City fans. He had his time in the dugout and it didn’t really work out for him. Lamouchi though showed promise and he would’ve been a good bet to lead Cardiff City into the next season.

But Tan now has the task of finding a new manager. He’s made some questionable appointments in recent seasons and re-hiring Morison might be another. Morison remains a very inexperienced manager whereas Lamouchi had experience, and that experience proved to be enough to keep the club in the Championship.

There looks to be some very tough months ahead for Cardiff City who could be one of the early favourites for relegation in the new season.