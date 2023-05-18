Ex-Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday boss keen on vacant Reading job

Reading’s vacant managerial position is of interest to out-of-work boss Garry Monk, it has been said by Darren Witcoop.

Monk has been out of work November 2020, when he left Sheffield Wednesday.

The 44-year-old had held roles with Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Swansea City prior to his job at Hillsborough but after five roles in the space of just over five-and-a-half years, Monk has now been out of the game for some time.

Now though, it has been claimed a vacant managerial position has piqued his interests.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said that Monk is keen on the job at recently relegated Reading. A whole host of names have been linked with the post in Berkshire and the Royals are yet to decide on who will replace Paul Ince, but Monk is interested in the position.

Former Leeds, Swansea and Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is interested in the vacant Reading manager’s job. Monk has been out of work since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in November 2020. Reading still deciding upon a full-time replacement for Paul Ince #readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 18, 2023

The Royals will be playing League One football next season after finishing in 22nd place, five points away from safety.

Ready for a return?

It wouldn’t be the first time Reading have gone for a boss who has spent a long time out of the game, with previous boss Ince also out of the dugout for an extended period before arriving at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Monk has experience in both the Premier League and Championship but his last spell with Sheffield Wednesday was ultimately one to forget. He was in charge for much of the 2019/20 season but after a poor start to the 2020/21 campaign – the year the Owls were relegated – the club parted ways with Monk in November 2020.

His time with Birmingham City was more successful though. At St. Andrew’s, he cut a popular figure in tough circumstances and there was vast disappointment among supporters when he was moved on to make way for Pep Clotet.

It will be hoped the time out of the game has allowed Monk to develop himself as a coach, though it remains to be seen if a possible move to Reading develops.