Bristol City and Preston North End weighing up moves for EFL striker

Bristol City and Preston North End are both considering moves AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, as per a report from Football Insider.

AFC Wimbledon only signed Iraq international Al-Hamadi from Wycombe Wanderers in January, giving him first first real chance at regular game time in the EFL. The 21-year-old has certainly made the most of his opportunity to impress too, netting 10 goals and providing an assist in his first 19 games for the Dons.

The form has drawn links with other clubs previously and now, Football Insider claims Bristol City and Preston North End are both interested too.

They report that the Robins and the Lilywhites are plotting swoops for Al-Hamadi this summer as they weigh up possible targets. Those two are at the front of the chase, with a number of other second-tier sides also keen, but AFC Wimbledon are keen to retain his services unless they get a big offer.

Al-Hamadi is under contract with the Dons until 2025 after penning a two-and-a-half-year deal in January.

One to watch?

It seems inevitable that Al-Hamadi is drawing interest. He’s been in top form for a struggling side and has really impressed in his first regular run of first-team games, so it’s no surprise that Bristol City and Preston are among those keen.

What will be interesting to see is if he moves on from Plough Lane after just half a year. A move up to the Championship would make for a big step up so early into his senior career and AFC Wimbledon don’t have to cash in just yet given the amount of time left on his contract.

Al-Hamadi could end up fetching a decent fee though, so it remains to be seen if anyone can tempt the Dons into selling with a big enough offer.