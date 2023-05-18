Brentford ready to step up interest in Coventry City man, report reveals

Brentford are ‘ready to step up their interest’ in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, reports talkSPORT.

It comes after Brentford’s Ivan Toney was dealt an eight-month ban. TalkSPORT say that the Bees have been tracking Gyokeres for ‘a number of transfer windows’ and that the Sky Blues will demand at least £25million for the Swedish international.

Gyokeres netted 21 times and assisted 10 more in the Championship this season, playing a huge role in his side’s road to the play-off final. And if Coventry earn promotion then they’ll have a much better chance of keeping Gyokeres, as per talkSPORT, with the final against Luton Town taking place on May 27th.

A number of other teams have been mentioned alongside Gyokeres in recent weeks, though it’s Wolves who continue to be mentioned the most.

Gyokeres to Brentford…

Brentford will certainly miss Toney for the eight months that he’s banned. And Gyokeres would no doubt be a suitable replacement – he shares a lot of similar traits to Toney and given that he’s coming into the final year of his Coventry contract, Gyokeres may well be moving on this summer.

Like talkSPORT’s report says, Coventry will be better placed to keep Gyokeres if they earn promotion, but it still won’t be guaranteed. If the Sky Blues receive an offer of £25millon and Gyokeres shows no interest in extending his stay beyond next summer, then the club might be forced into accepting the offer.

But nothing will be sorted until after the play-off final which takes place on May 27th. Gyokeres’ focus will be entirely on that game v Luton Town with Premier League promotion on the line for two historic clubs.