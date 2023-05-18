Blackburn Rovers’ position on possible deal for EFL starlet revealed after winter move collapsed

Blackburn Rovers will not be signing Rochdale midfielder Ethan Brierley this summer after a deal fell through in January, it has emerged.

Blackburn Rovers’ dismal January window saw them make no permanent signings, with only Sorba Thomas signing on loan. There were other deals in the offing, but their own shortcomings saw them miss out on two exciting deals.

One of said deals was a permanent swoop for Rochdale prodigy Brierley, who enjoyed an impressive breakthrough in the 2022/23 campaign, managing three goals and six assists in 30 games for the now-relegated League Two side. The other failed move was for Lewis O’Brien, who has since joined D.C. United on loan.

Questions have been asked over the possibility of a revived interest in Brierley given his talents combined with Rochdale’s relegation and his expiring contract, but it has now emerged that Rovers will not be signing the young midfielder.

Speaking with BBC’s Adam Cottier, director of football Gregg Broughton is said to have confirmed that Blackburn will not be signing Brierley, despite the fact a winter deal was agreed.

I've just spent some time with @Rovers Gregg Broughton where we discussed departures, transfer strategy, the owners and JDT etc. He's confirmed the club will not be signing Ethan Brierley. Full interview in Sport at 6 tonight and in video soon. @BBCLancsSport #Rovers — Adam Cottier (@Adam_Cottier) May 18, 2023

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

The one that got away?

While one would’ve thought that a summer swoop for Brierley looked like a solid move for Blackburn Rovers to make, it seems the club are looking in a different direction. The reason behind their current position remains unknown for now, but the midfielder shouldn’t be short of other options.

He’s managed an impressive number of goal contributions for a relegated side at just 19 and with his contract up, it won’t be a surprise if he’s snapped up by a top club in the EFL.

Rovers will be hoping they’re not left to rue opting against a revived pursuit for Brierley after they should’ve sealed the signing back in January.