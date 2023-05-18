Blackburn Rovers meet with four potential transfer targets as key figure reveals desire to sign at least six players

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton has said the club want to sign at least six players this summer, with meetings already held with four possible additions.

Blackburn Rovers have a vital few months coming up. Their shortcomings in the January transfer window had a big impact on their play-off bid and while Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side had ample opportunities to wrap up a top-six spot, shortages in key areas hampered them at key times.

It means additions are a must this summer and after a dismal winter deadline day, it will be hoped business can be started quickly.

Thankfully, it seems the club hierarchy are looking to set up possible deals quickly. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, director of football Broughton revealed that himself and manager Tomasson have met with four players to discuss their plans for next year, also shedding light on plans to meet with the owners in early June. He said:

“Jon is heavily based in the transfer talks and he and I have already met with four players to discuss what it might look like next year. All that stuff is moving in the background.

“We’re planning to go and sit down with the owners in India early next month.”

Broughton was later quizzed on the number of signings they expect, replying:

“It will be six, or upwards of that, that’s our aim for the window.”

A busy summer awaits…

Rovers will be losing a number of players this summer, so that combined with the existing need for more options sets up for what will hopefully be a productive window at Ewood Park.

Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz and Daniel Ayala are heading for pastures new, while loan men Sorba Thomas, Tyler Morton and the rarely seen Clinton Mola will return to their parent clubs.

Tomasson boasts a young, talented squad full of players who have the potential to become stars at this level and to push onto the Premier League. It will be hoped a good balance of experience and youthful exuberance can be brought in, while new options in attack need to be considered as an absolute priority.