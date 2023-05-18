3 managers Swansea City should consider as Russell Martin uncertainty rumbles on

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is coming into the final year of his contract at the club, with reports revealing that he’s set for crunch talks with the club’s hierarchy.

And at the same, Southampton are being quite heavily linked with a summer move for Martin as they prepare for their return to the Championship next season.

The Saints will be in need of a new manager next season and Martin’s name is being mentioned more and more closely alongside the Saints vacancy.

With that in mind, here’s three managers that Swansea City should bear in mind this summer…

Mark Kennedy

The Lincoln City boss has earned some plaudits in League One this season. The Imps enjoyed a strong second half to the season with their formidable home form helping them to achieve an eventual 10th place finish.

Kennedy and Martin share some similar managerial traits in that Kennedy also favours a more passing-style of play, although the Lincoln boss is perhaps a more defensive-minded coach than Martin.

Michael Duff

Another League One boss who’s been praised this season is Barnsley’s Michael Duff. He joined from Cheltenham Town last summer and has guided the Tykes to a rather unexpected play-off finish this season, with Barnsley playing Bolton Wanderers in the semi-final.

Barnsley have become progressively more dominant as the season’s gone on, even coming into automatic promotion contention at one point earlier in the year. Duff is a very good manager when it comes to working with younger players and his style of play also looked upon fondly.

Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray is one of the most experienced managers on the Championship roster. He’s had spells with all of Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesbrough, and Blackburn Rovers, and is currently in charge of Sunderland who he guided to an unexpected play-off finish this season.

But like Martin, it seems that Mowbray is facing an uncertain future at his club. Reports are suggesting that the Black Cats could axe Mowbray this summer, despite his impressive showing this season, and if that happens then he’ll become one of the most in-demand managers on the market.