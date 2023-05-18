3 Joe Bryan alternatives Millwall should consider amid claims of nearing Championship move

Millwall were among the sides linked with Fulham’s out of contract left-back Joe Bryan earlier this month, but it seems he’ll be heading elsewhere.

Millwall were just one of the numerous sides said to be keen on Bryan, with former club Bristol City also keen. It has since been reported this week that his move to Ashton Gate is expected to be wrapped up in the coming weeks, meaning the Lions will have to scratch him off their shortlist of possible targets.

Left-back is an area Gary Rowett and co could do with bolstering though, so it would be wise for the club to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three players who should be on Millwall’s radar…

Tayo Adaramola – Crystal Palace

19-year-old left-back Adaramola is out of contract at Crystal Palace this summer and could prove a shrewd addition to their defensive department. He’s a bright talent for the future and while he’s lacking senior experience, he’s shown enough at youth level to warrant a shot in first-team level.

Adaramola can play as either a left-back or wing-back and would be a much-needed option for the long-term.

George Cox – Fortuna Sittard

Back in 2020, Cox took the chance to develop himself away from these shores by moving to Fortuna Sittard. He had spent the season prior on loan with the Dutch side and has been a regular in the Eredivisie since.

The Worthing-born 25-year-old has now got a great amount of experience at a good level and could be ready to move to one of the Championship’s better sides. Again, he can play as a full-back or wing-back and he provides a creative threat from the defence, managing 10 goals and eight assists in his 113 games for Fortuna.

Souffian El Karouani – NEC Nijmegen

Last but not least is another out of contract player currently plying his trade in The Netherlands. Millwall enjoyed success in dipping into the Dutch market with Zian Flemming, so they could repeat that trick with a move for either Cox or Souffian El Karouani.

The three-time Morocco international sees his deal expire this summer and enjoys carrying the ball out from defence. He’s chipped in with three goals and three assists in 34 games this season and could be another solid cheap option for the Lions.